SHAZAM! Writer Shares Unfilmed Script Pages To Raise Money For Black Lives Matter

To raise awareness and funding for Black Lives Matter, Shazam! screenwriter Henry Gayden has shared scripted scenes from the DC Comics flick which didn't end up making it in front of the cameras!

To raise awareness for Black Lives Matter, Hollywood celebrities are finding unique ways to get their followers on board, and in the case of Shazam! writer Henry Gayden, that means releasing unfilmed scenes from the DC Comics film. He's doing so to help raise money for the cause, and asks fans to donate as little or as much as they would like.

Dubbing the campaign as, "A Feat of Strength for a Feat of Strength," the writer explains, "For 7 days, I will post never-shot feats from Shazam! and ask you to donate -- any amount helps! -- to the true heroes out there making change happen in real time."

In the scene itself, Shazam smashes into an office building after attempting to leap a building in a single bound. The unlikely hero proceeds to imitate the Kool-Aid Man, and though we saw Billy Batson's heroic alter-ego make this jump, we didn't learn what happened inside.

It's an enjoyable exchange, but relatively easy to see why it didn't make the final cut.

