SHAZAM! 2 Will Reportedly Start Shooting Next Year In Time For Its November 2022 Release

We have an update on plans for the highly anticipated Shazam! sequel, with shooting reportedly set to start next year in order for the DC Comics movie to meet its planned 2022 release. Check it out...

Shazam! was a modest-sized hit back last year, so it surprised no one when a sequel was confirmed. Fans loved the DC Comics adaptation (even if it did feel drastically different to past entries in the DC Extended Universe), and with Black Adam also on the way, the hope is that these movies will tie into one another and set the stage for a crossover.

David F. Sandberg is returning to direct, as is writer Henry Gayden, and it's previously been reported that we could see Shazam battle Mister Mind after a mid-credits scene set up his appearance.

Now, though, The Illuminerdi has shared an update on where things stand with the Shazam! 2 in terms of shooting, and it's said that the current plan is for cameras to roll next spring. That will put the sequel on track to arrive in theaters as planned on November 4th, 2022.

Black Adam is currently set to be released next December, but it's believed that will change as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will first have to finish working on Red Notice for Netflix. However, plans for both movies might become clearer at DC FanDome this month as they're both expected to be present.

Are you excited to return to the world of Shazam!?