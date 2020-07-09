SHAZAM! - FURY OF THE GODS Aiming To Start Shooting Early Next Year According To Star Zachary Levi

Shazam! 2 star Zachary Levi has weighed in on the movie's release date change, shedding some light on when they hope to begin shooting and why the kids growing up has become somewhat problematic...

Shazam! - Fury of the Gods was supposed to be released in April 2022, but was later moved to November that same year in response to COVID-19. Very little is known about what to expect from the sequel, though the original cast is returning and director David F. Sandberg will again be joined by screenwriter Henry Gayden.

The first movie was released in 2019 to positive reviews, but with three years between both instalments of the Shazam! franchise, those child actors are obviously growing up fast.

That was something star Zachary Levi acknowledged in a recent interview with Dan Fogler's 4D Xperience when asked when he anticipates shooting Fury of the Gods. "They announced that we were gonna do a sequel pretty much right after we premiered. They knew we were tracking well enough, they were happy enough with the numbers. So they have been steadily and earnestly working on the script for the sequel and I think Q1 of next year is the idea."

"COVID has kind of made everything a little bit up in the air, but very much the intent is to make another one," the actor confirmed. "We gotta get to it fast, the kids are growing fast."

As for the release date change, Levi added: "It was gonna be April 2022 and then they pushed [the date], partly because of COVID, I think. I'm actually quite grateful — I think a November release is a better calendar [spot]. Hopefully, we can kind of float and keep it going into the holidays. Aquaman had that right-before-Christmas release and [grossed] a billion-plus dollars."

The first Shazam! movie didn't really come close to that $1 billion mark as it grossed a still impressive $366 million worldwide. However, with the DC Extended Universe on the rise, and the response to that first instalment an extremely positive one, Shazam! - Fury of the Gods should be a hit.