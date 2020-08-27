SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS Director David F. Sandberg Shares A Hi-Res Look At That Fun-Filled DC FanDome Poster

After debuting the artwork at DC FanDome last weekend, director David F. Sandberg has finally shared a hi-res look at the title announcement poster, which features the entire family... and Sinbad!

Director David F. Sandberg has finally shared a hi-res version of the artwork poster for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which originally debuted at DC FanDome last weekend when he and the cast announced the film's official title.

Zachary Levi is set to reprise his role as the titular kid-turned-superhero while Asher Angel will be back as the young Billy Batson. Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ian Chen (Eugene Choi), Jovan Armand (Pedro Peña), Faithe Herman (Darla Dudley) are also set to reprise their roles with Adam Brody, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, and Meagan Good playing their superpowered adult counterparts.

Cooper Andrews and Marta Milans should also be back and while it was a gag at DC FanDome, it's not entirely clear whether Sinbad will actually have a role to play in the film.

No word yet on when production may begin, but it's rumored for a Spring 2021 start date.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently slated to open in theaters November 4, 2022.