SHAZAM!: FURY OF THE GODS Will Feature More Of The Shazam Family And "Unexpected" Villains

The second day of DC FanDome took place on Saturday, and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg was on hand to share some vague updates about what fans can expect from Shazam!: Fury of the Gods.

As you might expect, there's not a lot he could say about the 2022 release at this stage, but asked about the sequel's villains, he teased some surprises for fans. "I can't really talk about villains or villain, but I think a lot of people will be surprised," he said. "It's gonna be a little unexpected."

Shazam! ended with a big hint that the titular hero will square off with Mister Mind and a returning Dr. Sivana, though it now sounds as if there could be more to the follow-up than meets the eye.

Something Sandberg could confirm, though, is that Shazam!: Fury of the Gods is going to feature more of the Shazam Family after they entered the DC Universe at the end of the first movie. "Now they're all superheroes, they're all a family with superpowers. And now we finally get to see that. We only got a glimpse of that in the first movie, so that's something to look forward to."

That should be a lot of fun, and the movie's younger cast members are still young enough that it won't seem too ridiculous for them to continue transforming into adults (despite a three-year gap between Shazam! and this follow-up). One thing we do know is that there aren't currently any plans for Zachary Levi's Shazam to face off with Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam...at least not yet.

What are you most excited to see in Shazam!: Fury of the Gods?