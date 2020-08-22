SHAZAM! Sequel Gets Its Official Title At DC FanDome: SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS

There wasn't a lot the cast of Shazam! could share about the sequel at DC FanDome earlier this evening, but they were able to reveal what the title of the November 4th, 2022 release will be! Check it out.

The Shazam! panel at DC FanDome was good fun, but if you were hoping for any major reveals, you'll likely have been disappointed. In fairness, cameras are nowhere near ready to start rolling on the sequel, especially after COVID-19 recently saw its release date shift from April 2022 to November that same year. However, there was one big surprise!

Zachary Levi was joined by co-stars like Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer, and it was then that they revealed the follow-up will be titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Considering the fact we've been under the impression that the "Marvel Family" will be battling Mister Mind and Dr. Sivana, it's hard not to wonder what this title could mean for the Shazam! sequel. While it's still possible they'll be facing the Monster Society of Evil, chances are the stakes will be a little higher, and it's possible that "fury" could refer to another God: Black Adam.

It seems a little too early for that particular crossover, though, but the stakes are clearly going to be high in David F. Sandberg's movie, and we can't wait to see what form that takes.

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? Let us know your thoughts below.