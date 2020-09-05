SHAZAM! Star Zachary Levi Reveals His Hopes For The Recently Delayed Sequel

Shazam! was a critical success and performed admirably at the box office, and star Zachary Levi has now shared some of his hopes for the sequel which was recently pushed further into 2022. Check it out!

Shazam! earned $366 million at the worldwide box office on a projected $80 million - $100 million budget, and it boasts an impressive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes (making it the second-best received film in the DC Extended Universe). With that in mind, it's no great surprise a sequel is in the works, though COVID-19 means it's been pushed from April 2022 to December 2022.

Recently, star Zachary Levi made a virtual appearance at Awesome-Con Online 2020, and started by revealing what he knows about the next Shazam! movie (via ComicBook.com).

"The truth is, I don't know much because they're still working on the script," the actor admitted. "I know some general stuff and I'm super stoked about all of the general stuff that I've heard. But ultimately what I want, I want the movie to be better than what we gave people the first time, which I think was a really good movie."

As for the positive response to the first film, he added: "[All] in all, we made a really good movie, a solid movie that still remained in the 90 percentile on Rotten Tomatoes and still made so many people really happy and brought people a lot of joy, and that was awesome. So if we can just do at least that, I'm gonna be stoked. And if we can do more than that, that's what I'm hoping."

"I want to bring all that same joy and polish and fix and do whatever we can to the other structures of things that can make that tighter." He added that the reveal of the Shazam Family was a "great idea," and praised the decision to make them such a diverse, unique group of characters.

What are you guys hoping to see in Shazam! 2?