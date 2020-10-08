AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Actor Hopes To Play The SILVER SURFER In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Galactus's herald, the Silver Surfer, is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Daz Crawford wants to take a crack at playing the iconic superhero!

Daz Crawford played HYDRA agent Kebo in the second and third seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but he now has his eye on a very different role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talking during a Wizard World virtual panel, the actor admitted to being typecast as a villain in his career (his first role as Lighthammer in Blade II), but revealed that he now wants to play a superhero.

"If I was gonna play [anyone], I would probably go for Silver Surfer," Crawford said of his dream role. "I've thought about it, and I do get auditions and cast for villains quite a bit, so there you go."

Doug Jones played the Silver Surfer in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, while Ant-Man and The Wasp star Laurence Fishburne, so there's no real reason Crawford couldn't follow in the former's footsteps. He certainly looks the part of Norin Radd, and a report last September claimed Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are developing a Silver Surfer solo film.

If that is happening, and even if it isn't, Silver Surfer is bound to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future now Marvel Studios has regained the rights to the Fantastic Four franchise.

Once the hero is brought to the big screen, however, it seems likely visual effects will be used similar to Hulk and Thanos, meaning only an A-Lister will be needed to provide his expressions and voice!

