SILVER SURFER Storyboards From The Unmade 1997 Movie Starring Ewan McGregor Have Found Their Way Online

One of the artists who worked on the Silver Surfer movie being developed in the 1990s has shared some storyboards from the unmade project which would have seen Ewan McGregor playing Galactus' herald...

Did you know that a Silver Surfer movie was supposed to be released in 1997? Filmmaker Geoffrey Wright was attached to direct, but it never quite came together and ended up being scrapped.

According to Screen Rant, Ewan McGregor was being eyed to play the Silver Surfer, while Steven Berkoff was set to make an appearance as Galactus. Much of the movie would have focused on the human side of the character due to how expensive (and limited) VFX was at the time, but Silver Surfer wouldn't make his big screen debut until 2007's Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Artist Gabriel Hardman has taken to Twitter to share some storyboards from the unmade solo outing for the character, and while they don't reveal much, they do give us an idea of what Silver Surfer might have looked like. Honestly, though, it's hard to imagine it being anything other than a disaster.

The technology at the time just wasn't there, and movie studios were still struggling with superheroes in the 1990s. Now, it appears as if we can look forward to the character returning to the silver screen (pun intended) when he arrives in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the not too distant future.

Check out the concept art below: