Jason Blum Attributes SPAWN Delay To Recent Spike In U.S. Racial Tension; "The Script Has Got To Be Right"

It looks like it's back to the drawing board for Todd McFarlane's Spawn reboot as the head of Blumhouse Productions says that recent events mean the script for the film needs further tweaks.

Todd McFarlane's Spawn reboot has been in the works for a long time. Over the years, McFarlane has shown dogged determination to get the project off the ground, securing Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions to produce the film and Jamie Foxx to play the lead character. It seemed as if the film was finally on the cusp of getting made before all the upheaval in 2020 started and it's the U.S.' tense race relations that now have the Spawn reboot going back to the drawing board.

The YouTube channel for Abu Dhabi Culture posted an interview with Blum, where he revealed that the project has taken a few steps backwards. In a video conferencing interview, Blum stated:

"The script has got to be right. There is a real desire [for the movie], you have Jamie Foxx, and Spawn, and Todd McFarlane, and like, 'You've just gotta make the movie!'"

"I think probably I've frustrated Todd a little bit, and I've just said, like, we don’t just have to make the movie, you know we have to make the right movie, with the right script. And it’s a hard script to get right – and, you know, the recent events in the United States around race have made it even harder to get it right. You've got to do it really carefully and thoughtfully.”

"So, we're going to make the movie, definitely. I don’t know when we are going to make the movie. We are actually kind of re-tackling... we're going down a different direction with the story than we had in the past, but we are not going to make the movie until that script is great. But one of these days it will be great and we will make it."

Do you think McFarlane will ever see his ideas for a Spawn film ever come to fruition? At one point, cameras were set to start rolling in 2020 but it appears that's definitely no longer the case.