PROJECT POWER Star Jamie Foxx Explains Why He's Taking On The Title Role In Todd McFarlane's SPAWN

Jamie Foxx is doing the rounds to promote his new Netflix movie Project Power , and he's now shed some light on what led to him agreeing to take on the title role in Todd McFarlane's Spawn adaptation...

Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx is attached to star in Spawn, and while it's taking some time to bring the iconic character to the big screen, creator, writer, and director Todd McFarlane is intent on making it happen. The plan is for it to boast an R-Rating, and while it looked like Foxx might drop out at one point, the actor remains part of the long-delayed project.

He confirmed that during a recent interview with Yahoo when he explained what led to him deciding to sign up for the Blumhouse production which could ramp production once COVID-19 passes.

"I surprised Todd McFarlane," Foxx said, laughing. "I said, ‘Bro, I know that one day you will do this movie, and I hope you will keep me in mind.’ What Black Panther did was let us know that it’s so necessary, and it’s the time. And Spawn is just an interesting character in itself. The heads that are being put together to bring you something special — look out."

It's a shame Spawn is taking such a long time to happen, but had the pandemic not closed down Hollywood, chances are production would be a little further along. Now, though, as work starts ramping up again in Los Angeles, it's possible this project will finally start taking shape.

While McFarlane is something of an unknown quantity behind the camera, Foxx being attached is bound to bring a lot of eyes to Spawn, and it already sounds a lot better than the 1997 version!