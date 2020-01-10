10 Future Crossovers We Could See From The MCU And Sony Pictures' Universe Of Marvel Characters

Following that very interesting rumour about Sony Pictures wanting more MCU crossovers, we're taking a look at some possible options that would make both them and Marvel Studios happy. Check it out...

Earlier today, a very interesting rumour popped up online claiming that Sony Pictures is hoping for more crossovers between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and their "SPUMC" (Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters) in future. The Spider-Man franchise is more successful now than ever before, so it's easy enough to see why they're keen to keep the partnership coming. Needless to say, that's definitely interesting, and the report mentioned that Sony is keen to see symbiotes brought into the MCU, and Captain America potentially facing off with the Sinister Six. With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at all the different ways these two worlds could be combined over the coming years, both with Sony characters showing up in the MCU, and Marvel ones making their presence felt in the many Spider-Man spinoffs which are now heading our ways. To check out these suggestions, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button below!

10. Blade Versus/Teams Up With Morbius Sony is about to introduce a Living Vampire, and Marvel Studios has plans in place to bring Blade, a Vampire Hunter, to the big screen. It's not hard to see the crossover potential here! While we can't imagine Marvel Studios would necessarily want Morbius to be the lead in the Blade project they have planned, the two characters could definitely meet, and there's really no reason why Mahershala Ali can't pop up in a Morbius sequel for a cameo if and when one happens. It may hinge on how well-received Morbius is (the trailer wasn't great), but this could work well.



9. Spider-Woman, Agent Of S.W.O.R.D. If the SPUMC is going to start borrowing ideas from the Marvel Cinematic Universe which link the two worlds in a way that doesn't screw up continuity, then common sense says Jessica Drew could have some sort of affiliation with S.H.I.E.L.D., S.W.O.R.D., or even HYDRA! This could be a throwaway mention, but it's one you just know would generate a lot of chatter online. Introducing Jessica in an upcoming Marvel Studios movie or TV show could also lay the groundwork for that, and fans are likely to want to follow her from that world into another. Spider-Man 3 is perhaps the best place to make that happen, but there are definitely other possibilities.



8. Doctor Strange Meets (A Different) Spider-Man With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to follow the Sorcerer Supreme as he travels through the Marvel Multiverse, and Sam Raimi in the director's chair, this should be a given. A meeting between the "original" web-slinger and Doctor Strange would be truly spectacular, and Tobey Maguire reprising the role - even if it's just his voice - would be a blast. How does this benefit Sony? Well, it potentially sets the stage for some sort of live-action Spider-Verse project, and there's a good chance Digital/Blu-ray sales of Raimi's trilogy would increase after this. If this one doesn't happen, a lot of fans will be seriously disappointed in Marvel and Sony alike.



7. More J. Jonah Jameson We know there are future plans for J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, but we'd love to see him step out from behind that desk and actually take on a leading role in an upcoming SPUMC project. A meeting between Jonah and Eddie Brock has a tonne of potential, while there are undoubtedly some Marvel Studios features which could benefit from the outspoken journalist making his presence felt. Commentating on the events in both world would tie them together in a fun, loose way too. Ultimately, the best possible use of Jonah will be clashing the webbed wonder himself at some point!



6. Kraven The Hunter In Spider-Man 3 AND His Own Solo Outing We know that J.C. Chandor is directing a Kraven the Hunter movie, but it makes sense for him to first target Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3 (especially as he's likely to be on the run after being framed for Mysterio's murder). If that is the case, then there's a clever way to tie the two projects together. If the next Spider-Man movie introduces Kraven, then his standalone feature can adapt "Kraven's Last Hunt," a story we know Sony has been high on since the "Sony Hack" fiasco a while back. That could be completely separate from the MCU, continuing the rivalry these two have, but in a way that doesn't really affect what we see the wall-crawler getting up to in that world moving forward.



5. Spider-Man Gets Some Help Against The Sinister Six In the rumour that surfaced earlier today, it was said that Sony hoped to include Captain America in some sort of Sinister Six project they're working on. That could still happen - with Sam Wilson filling in for Steve Rogers - though it's hard to say how exactly that would end up playing out. Spider-Man getting some MCU backup to take on this villainous group does add up, though it's kind of a shame the studio is planning to do their own thing with the team rather than letting Kevin Feige take charge. While it will likely include characters like Mysterio and The Vulture, it's more likely that Venom, Carnage, and Morbius will take centre stage, and we have mixed feelings on that. Regardless, there's no getting around the fact this would definitely be beneficial to Sony Pictures!



4. References To Venom's Home Planet In GOTG Vol. 3 Venom referenced the symbiote's home planet, and the franchise could definitely explore the cosmic side of the character moving forward (it's hard to say if there will be room for that in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, though). However, with Sony keen to have Marvel Studios make use of these aliens, there's a chance they could be referenced somehow in an upcoming release. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems like a logical choice, even if it's as simple as a throwaway scene like when we saw Stan Lee and The Watchers in Vol. 2. Alternatively, just a mention would work. It wouldn't make much sense for Star-Lord or Groot to bond with a symbiote, but this could lay the groundwork for something quite a bit bigger down the line...however, we'll get to that a little later!



3. Exploring The Multiverse For reasons we still can't entirely figure out, a Madame Web movie is in the works at Sony, and unless it focuses on Julia Carpenter, it's going to be make for pretty weird viewing. Regardless, with Madame Web's ability to see what's happening across the Multiverse, there are ways her story could be tied into the events of the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, and it's feasible the character could be referenced or make her presence felt during that Marvel Studios release. This may also prove to be a clever way of explaining how Spidey swings between two worlds!



2. More Spider-Man Solo Outings This is a pretty obvious suggestion, but if Sony really is looking to capitalise on the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then they need to keep allowing Marvel Studios to make Spider-Man movies. That means Peter Parker remains part of future events (like Avengers: Endgame), and if he does start popping up in the SPUMC, it will be a version of the character fans still want to follow. The backlash to the partnership between the two studios ending is also something Sony should remember! This would be a smart business decision and undeniably beneficial to both companies moving forward.

