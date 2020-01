Emmy Award Winning Actor Jharrel Jerome Would Love To Play Miles Morales

On paper, Jharrel Jerome has all the right intangibles to portray Miles Morales in the MCU/SonyUniverse, and if Miles is set to arrive sooner rather than later, you figure Kevin Feige and co. should certainly look Jerome's way.Appearing on the red carpet at the Critic's Choice Awards recently, Jerome remarked that Miles is actually his dream role.We know that Miles exists in the MCU thanks to Donald Glover's Aaron Davis mentioning his "nephew" inso what are the chances the character actually shows up in Tom Holland's third Spidey film? With Peter Park framed for murder, perhaps Doctor Strange could send him to another reality, where that universe's Peter Parker has already died and Miles is operating as his replacement?There are several ways the character could be introduced, and after the success of, it wouldn't be at all surprising if it's something that has been discussed.Do you think Jerome would make a good Miles Morales? Let us know in the comments section.