 SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Concept Art Reveals A Unique New Take On Marvel Comics Villain The Sandman
Far From Home Headlines

The Elementals in Spider-Man: Far From Home didn't have distinct personalities, but in an earlier version of the sequel, we would have seen a unique new take on The Sandman! Check it out after the jump...

Josh Wilding | 1/2/2020
Filed Under: "Far From Home"
Spider-Man: Far From Home featured unique new takes on classic comic book villains like Hydro-Man and Molten Man, but the "Elementals" weren't actually real and the sequel confirmed that Morris Bench (the real Hydro-Man) does exist. Now, concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has shared a unique take on a version of Sandman who was once set to appear in the movie. 

"I loved sketching on this show," he says. "I got to bounce between [Photoshop] and [Zbrush] a lot. It’s a great way to work. I love working in 3-D, but it’s not the best way to crank out a lot of ideas in a short amount of time. Nothing beats [drawing] and [painting] in terms of exploration."

A live-action version of Sandman was introduced in Spider-Man 3, and while Marvel Studios is clearly prioritising bad guys the wall-crawler hasn't faced before now, he's definitely someone who deserves more than a "cameo" as one of Mysterio's illusions. 

The next Spider-Man movie is set to start shooting this summer so it shouldn't be too long until we find out who Peter Parker will battle next. Right now, the prevailing theory is that Kraven the Hunter will arrive in New York City to try and take down the man who killed the heroic Quentin Beck!

To check out more shots of Sandman and some previously released Spider-Man: Far From Home concept art, all you guys need to do is click on the "View List" button to see the entire gallery! 


 

 

 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 11
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 11
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 11
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Smoke Tunnel
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Smoke Tunnel
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Eiffel Tower
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Eiffel Tower
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 10
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 10
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 10
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 09
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 08
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 08
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 07
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 06
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Light Speed Train
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 07
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 07
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 09
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 09
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Spider Webs
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Spider Webs
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Spider Webs
 
Spiderman: Far from Home
 
Spiderman: Far from Home
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 01
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 02
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Zombie Iron Man
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Zombie Iron Man
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 03
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 04
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 04
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 04
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 04
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 04
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 04
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 04
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Reflections
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Reflections
 
Spider-Man: Far From Home - Shards
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 05
 
Spiderman: Far From Home - Illusion Battle 05
