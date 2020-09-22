SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Star J.K. Simmons Explains J. Jonah Jameson's New Look In The MCU

Spider-Man: Far From Home featured the jaw-dropping return of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, and the actor has now opened up about the thinking that went into changing the character's appearance...

Spider-Man: Far From Home delivered a lot of big surprises, but by far the biggest came in the movie's mid-credits scene when J.K. Simmons unexpectedly reprised the role of J. Jonah Jameson.

The actor originally played the character in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the character has both a different appearance and runs TheDailyBugle.net rather than serving as the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Bugle newspaper.

During a recent interview with Collider, Simmons addressed the former point, indicating that he disagreed somewhat with Marvel Studios about the portrayal of Jonah from a visual standpoint.

"The only thing we didn’t a hundred percent see eye to eye on, I think, was how much is this character going to be the character from, I think, the comic books and from the Sam Raimi original trilogy, and how much do we want to evolve it and to have it be more contemporary or more."

"I was very attached to what I had done previously for a variety of reasons," the actor continued. "So I guess the compromise ended up being no hair. [laughter] Which I think honestly, that decision might’ve just been them going, ‘We don’t have time to make a wig. We got to shoot him tomorrow in the office.’ So, J. Jonah Jameson either lost his hair in the last few years, or he was wearing a hairpiece the whole time. I don’t know, you pick."

It's definitely interesting to think about how the character could evolve moving forward, and it's believed Jonah could become a recurring presence in Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters.

Time will tell on that front, but seeing more of him in the MCU for Spider-Man 3 is a must!