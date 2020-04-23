SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Was Sony's Most Profitable Movie In 2019

It's no real surprise that Sony Pictures came to a new deal with Disney to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as a new report confirms Far From Home was Sony's most profitable 2019 release.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was Sony Pictures' highest-grossing movie of all-time with a worldwide total of $1.13 billion (topping Skyfall's $1.1 billion), and Deadline has now revealed that the sequel earned a net profit of $339 million for the studio. That comes after $787 million in total global revenues after $448 million costs.

What do these numbers actually mean?

Well, Far From Home's $339 million profit is considerably more than Spider-Man: Homecoming's $200.1 million profit, and as the trade notes, the movie "was also responsible for Sony seeing a 73% rise in its Q2 2019 profits for the July-September period, the third consecutive Q2 to see significant increases in its film segment."

Both before and after the release of the Marvel Studios produced sequel, Disney and Sony Pictures clashed over the future of the wall-crawler. You have to believe these results played a role in the studio that owns Spider-Man believing they would be successful without the help of Kevin Feige, and why they ultimately agreed to a new deal.

That will see Disney co-finance future Spider-Man movies with a 25% stake in return for 25% of the profits (their previous deal saw them get 5% of the first dollar gross on Homecoming and Far From Home).

As of right now, we don't know what the plan is for Spider-Man 3 as COVID-19 is likely to cause further disruptions in the months to come. You have to believe it will end up being another hit, though!