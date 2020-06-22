SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME's J.K. Simmons Has Already Filmed His Next Appearance As J. Jonah Jameson

Following his surprise return as J.J. Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home , actor J.K. Simmons has now revealed that he has already filmed his next MCU appearance as the Spidey-hating Daily Bugle EIC...

J.K. Simmons reprised the role of J. Jonah Jameson for Spider-Man: Far From Home's mid-credits scene after previously playing the Daily Bugle's Spidey-hating Editor-In-Chief in Sam Raimi's original trilogy, and it sounds like we may be seeing more of the fan-favorite character sooner than expected.

Simmons recently confirmed that he'd signed on to return as Jameson, but didn't give us any indication of which movies he'd be showing up in. Now, the actor has revealed that his next appearance as the cigar-chomping publisher is "already in the can."

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as J. Jonah Jameson] that’s the short answer," Simmons confirmed while appearing on SiriuXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. "There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far from Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

The next solo Spider-Man movie hasn't even begun shooting, so Simmons is most likely referring to either Venom 2 or Morbius. There are other possibilities (Black Widow, Eternals, the Marvel Disney+ shows), but there were already been rumors doing the rounds that JJJ will make a cameo appearance in one or both of these movies as a way of tying the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC) to The Webhead's (Tom Holland) adventures in the MCU, so they make the most sense.

What do you guys think? Check out the audio for yourselves below and be sure to drop us a comment in the usual place.