SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME's J.K. Simmons Teases His MCU Return As J. Jonah Jameson

J.K. Simmons reprised the role of J. Jonah Jameson for Spider-Man: Far From Home's mid-credits scene after previously playing the Daily Bugle's Spidey-hating Editor-In-Chief in Sam Raimi's original trilogy, and the actor has now teased his next MCU appearance during a new interview.

Simmons recently hinted that he'd signed on to return as Jameson at some point, but still hasn't given us any indication of which movies he'd be showing up in. Here, he seems to be playing his cards even closer to the chest than usual, although he does pretty much confirm that he will be back as the notoriously grouchy publisher.

“There is a distinct chance, there have been discussions, and I’m not going to say anything definitive [laughter] because I don’t know if I’m allowed to," Simmons tells Collider. "But yes, I’m very optimistic that I’ll have some more J.J.J. in my future.”

There have been rumors doing the rounds that Jameson will show up in either Morbius, The Living Vampire or Venom: Let There Be Carnage to help set-up a more substantial role in the next Spider-Man movie, but that obviously remains to be seen.

