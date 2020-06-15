GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director Recalls Spider-Man Actor Tom Holland's First Meeting With Stan Lee

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has recounted Spider-Man actor Tom Holland's first meeting with comic book creator Stan Lee, and it sounds like a hilarious experience for all involved!

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn recently held an impromptu Q&A with fans on Instagram, and fielded a number of questions, including one of his favorite memories about Stan Lee.

The legendary comic book writer passed away in 2018, but his legacy will be felt forever, even if his Marvel Cinematic Universe cameos are sadly a thing of the past. Gunn explained, "I introduced Stan to Tom Holland just after Tom was hired to play Spider-Man."

"Stan says to him, 'Yes, of course! I hear you're great! Personally, I don't see it!'"

The filmmaker concluded by noting, "[We] all died laughing." It's an amazing memory, and one which emphasises what a unique and funny character "The Man" was. Lee's final cameo was in Avengers: Endgame, and he was sadly absent from Spider-Man: Far From Home later that year. There have, however, been discussions of finding another way to honor his legacy in future films.

A tribute video shared by Marvel Studios last year revealed a lot of never-before-seen footage from Lee's time visiting the sets of the Marvel films, and was a wonderful tribute to the comic creator which can actually be found by heading over to YouTube.

