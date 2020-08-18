SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Concept Art Reveals A Sinister, Robotic Alternate Take On The Vulture

Marvel Studios once had something of a villain problem, but Spider-Man: Homecoming's Vulture was one of the most fearsome foes we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.
He had a pretty unique look, and the reboot definitely delivered an effective, modern take on the classic Spider-Man villain. Now, though, Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding has shared an alternate take on The Vulture which is even more robotic in appearance.
As you can see, he has two massive robotic arms which would have made him an even greater threat to Peter Parker when they squared off, though his helmet isn't overly "vulture-esque."
The first trailer for Morbius confirmed that Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes will return in that SPUMC (Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters) spinoff, though what role he'll play - and how that will tie into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe - obviously remains to be seen for now. Whatever the case may be, it's clear he'll have a big role to play moving forward.
Check out the concept art below:
