SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Concept Art Shows Peter Parker Getting Some Help From The Mighty Avengers And More

There was a lot riding on Spider-Man: Homecoming
when it was released back in 2017. Marvel Studios needed to produce a hit in order to keep the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while this version of the iconic hero was quite a bit different to what had come before, the reboot easily swung straight to the top of the box office.
Now, some concept art from the movie takes us further into Peter Parker's corner of the MCU by highlighting key moments, as well as a few that never actually made the final cut.
For example, did you know that Iron Man's Mighty Avengers were set to help out Spidey after his inexperience led to the destruction of that ship? As if that wasn't enough, we also have some truly spectacular alternate costumes for both Spider-Man and The Vulture had director Jon Watts decided to take things in a slightly different direction.
Much of this has only recently been released online so hasn't been featured on CBM before, but it's well worth checking out regardless.
