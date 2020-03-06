SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Star Laura Harrier Thought She'd Lost Liz Allan Role To Zendaya

Laura Harrier played Liz Allan, the object of Peter Parker's affections, in Spider-Man: Homecoming , and the actress has now admitted that she thought Zendaya had actually managed to beat her to the role...

Spider-Man: Homecoming introduced Liz Allan as Peter Parker's potential love interest, and it wasn't until Far From Home that the high school student realised that he had feelings for MJ. The door was pretty much closed on anything ever happening with Liz, especially after Spider-Man was the reason her father - The Vulture - ended up behind bars.

Reflecting on her time as part of the franchise, Harrier explained to Net-A-Porter that when she learned Zendaya had been cast in the 2017 reboot, she thought the model turned actress had beaten her to the role of Liz (who we're assuming was actually "Liz Toomes" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

"I called my agent and they reassured me I was still in the running," she said. "I thought it was incredible and ground-breaking of Marvel to put us both in those roles and not to make it about our blackness. We were just girls who went to a school in New York and that’s what New York City looks like; films should reflect that."

"Zendaya and I are friends now and I’m really grateful for her. Swinging around on those wires was fun!"

We don't know if we'll ever see Liz return to the web-slinger's world, but she might have something to say now it's been revealed that the boy she went to the Homecoming dance with is the reason her father is rotting in prison. Adrian Toomes, meanwhile, is set to return in Morbius next year.

Would you like to see more of Liz in the MCU?