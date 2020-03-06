SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Unseen Stills Offer An Amazing New Look At The Marvel Studios Movie

To mark Tom Holland's birthday, a series of never before seen images from Spider-Man: Homecoming have been released, and they offer up a spectacular behind the scenes look at the Marvel Studios movie...

While Tom Holland's Spider-Man was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War, his first solo adventure came in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. Directed by Jon Watts, it offered a very different take on the web-slinger and completely re-invented the character for a modern audience.

Putting Peter Parker in a technologically advanced suit, Spidey was put to the ultimate test as he matched wits with the villainous Vulture and his crew (which included Shocker and Tinkerer).

Recently, Holland celebrated his 24th birthday, and a number of brand new behind the scenes images from Spider-Man: Homecoming have been released through his Weibo account (via The Direct). As you can see below, there's an apparent costume test from early in production, shots from key scenes like the final battle, and even a production meeting of some sort.

Two years after the movie came out, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures followed it up with Spider-Man: Far From Home. Now, the next instalment is coming out next year (barring any further COVID-19 related delays), and that will have to deal with the fallout from Spider-Man's secret identity being revealed to the world after Mysterio framed him for murder.

Check out these images from Spider-Man: Homecoming below:

