SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE 2 Producer Says VFX In Sequel Makes The First Movie Look "Quaint"

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made amazing use of groundbreaking visual effects, and won an Oscar for its troubles. Now, producer Christopher Miller has said that the sequel will take things further...

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is hailed as the best Spider-Man movie by many comic book fans, and from a visual standpoint, it's an animated adventure unlike many others. It was no great surprise when it later won an Academy Award, and there's a great deal of excitement surrounding the sequel.

Of course, very little is known about that beyond the fact it will continue to deepen the relationship between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy (while likely adding Spider-Man 2099 into the mix).

COVID-19 recently saw Into the Spider-Verse 2 delayed by five months to October 2022, but producer Christopher Miller is keeping fans excited by sharing some details on Twitter. "The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away," he reveals. "It’s going to make the first movie look quaint."

That's a bold proclamation, and one which definitely points to the sequel being even bigger and better than the first instalment. How Sony Pictures will be able to push the boundaries of technology remains to be seen, but the franchise is no doubt going to continue going up from here.

Check out Miller's Tweet below:

