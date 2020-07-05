SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE 2 Producer Teases Big Surprises In The Upcoming Sequel

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 's sequel is now heading our way later than expected in 2022, and following a live commentary for the first instalment, one of the producers promised big surprises...

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took off in a bigger way than anyone ever expected, and after becoming the first Marvel movie to win a major award at the Oscars ("Best Animated Feature"), there's a lot of excitement surrounding the planned sequel. Of course, details about the follow-up are currently closely guarded by Sony Pictures, hence why we didn't learn anything during last night's live commentary.

That's something producer Phil Lord acknowledged last night, but he did still tease fans by saying that he's "had a ball" working on the movie, adding: "Watching [Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse] got me pumped for all the surprises in store for 2022."

What those surprises are remain to be seen, but we'll be waiting a little longer than expected to find out.

Previously scheduled for release on April 8th, 2022, Sony recently pushed the sequel back to October 7th, 2022 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, it's good to hear that work is continuing on the movie, and that delay hopefully won't have too much of an impact on when we get a first look.

