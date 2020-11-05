SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Co-Director Reveals Why Doctor Octopus Was A Woman In The Movie

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured a female version of Doctor Octopus, and one of the movie's co-directors has explained the reason for changing the villain's gender. Find out more after the jump!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reinvented many of the web-slinger's iconic foes in a memorable way, but one of the biggest changes was Doctor Octopus. Introduced as "Liv," we would soon find out that she was actually Olivia Octavius, Earth 1610's version of Doc Ock.

It was a clever twist, and one which definitely made for a more unexpected plot beat than had it been a typical, pudgy scientist called "Otto" who was revealed to be the multi-tentacled villain.

Now, co-director Rodney Rothman has explained that the reason the villain's gender changed is because his fellow filmmaker Bob Persichetti actually came up with the idea due to his real-life friendship with actress Kathryn Hahn. That made the actress only the second person to play Doc Ock on the big screen, with the other being Alfred Molina in 2004's Spider-Man 2.

We don't really know what form the sequel is going to take, but more of this character would be no bad thing. However, something tells us we can expect more fresh takes on classic comic book baddies.

Check out Rothman's comments below:

