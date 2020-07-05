SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Producer Reveals Reason For All Those "42" References

The number "42" proved to be a big part of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , and now producer Christopher Miller has explained the reason for that continuously showing up throughout the animated movie...

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured a lot of massive Easter Eggs, but one that left many fans stumped was the recurring presence of the number "42." Those digits were also part of Brian Michael Bendis' Ultimate Spider-Man run featuring Miles Morales, but its significance was never revealed.

However, while we previously assumed the number in the film was a reference to that comic, a live commentary for the movie last night confirmed that it was actually a nod to Jackie Robinson.

He was the first African American Major League Baseball player whose jersey number was 42 and, as you may recall, a film called 42 was released in 2013 starring Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman. Following the Tweet shared by the official Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Twitter account, producer Christopher Miller weighed in with, "42 and Miles have a lot of synergy."

As Easter Eggs go, this is a fun one, and fitting for a film that made history (it remains the only Marvel Comics adaptation to have won a major award at the Oscars).

Check out the Tweet below:

