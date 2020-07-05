SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Producers Did Pitch Cameos For Holland, Garfield, & Maguire

Fans were disappointed that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse didn't feature cameos from the actors who played the Webhead in live-action, but producers Phil Lord & Chris Miller actually did pitch a scene.

As well-received as Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was, many fans felt the animated adventure missed an opportunity to have the actors who had previously brought live-action life to the Wall-Crawler on the big screen make cameo appearances.

Well, it turns out producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller did actually pitch a scene involving Spider-Ham interacting with Spideys voiced by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, but the studio felt it was "too soon."

“We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom,” Miller wrote on Twitter during last night's Quarantine Watch Party. "[But] they felt it was too soon."

We assume by "tag," Miller is suggesting that this would have been another post-credits sequence, possibly setting up the events of Spider-Verse 2.

While it's obviously a shame that this never came together, it does sound like Sony is open to the idea at some point in the future. Holland, at least, certainly sounds game, and actually spoke about his scrapped cameo during an interview last year.

“There was going to be another Peter Parker," he revealed to JOE. "There was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was going to walk through the background or something, and say, like, 'Hey, kid.”

Hopefully Sony does everything it can to make this crossover happen in Spider-Verse 2, because this animated universe's alternate reality-hopping rules open the door to limitless possibilities.