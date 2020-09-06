SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Sequel Appears To Have Now Started Production

Not much is known about the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, but one of the movie's animators appears to have confirmed that work has begun! Find out more details after the jump...

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel will swing into theaters in 2022, and there's understandably a lot of excitement surrounding the follow-up to the 2018 Oscar winner. Little is known about the plot, though a post-credits scene with Spider-Man 2099 indicated that we'll probably be spending some time with that version of the web-slinger next time around.

It's also been reported that the relationship between Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen will continue being explored, so chances are this trio will be the movie's leads (fans, however, are bound to be hoping that more alternate versions of Spider-Man will make their presence felt).

Time will tell on that front, but animator Nick Kondo has taken to Twitter today to confirm that he's started work on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, confirmation perhaps that production has begun. We're probably still a long way off from seeing anything from the movie, of course, but this is definitely a good sign that COVID-19 hasn't slowed down work too drastically.

Recently, it was revealed that Sony Pictures decided not to include cameos from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland in the first instalment because it would be too soon, so the hope is that could change in the sequel as it's definitely something fans want to see.

Check out Kondo's Tweet below:

