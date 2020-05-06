SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Hailee Steinfeld Comments On Planned Female-Led Spinoff

Prior to the successful debut of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters, it was reported that a female-led spinoff was in the works. Now, Spider-Gwen actress Hailee Steinfeld shares an update...

Hailee Steinfeld is reportedly still Marvel Studios' top choice to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, but she's no stranger to the world of superheroes after voicing Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Two weeks before Sony's animated adventure arrived in theaters, it was reported that a female-led spinoff was in the works, but we've not heard much about it since.

At the time, we heard it would likely revolve around a female team made up of characters like Spider-Woman, Silk, and Spider-Girl, while Lauren Montgomery, who has helmed a number of direct-to-DVD DC animated movies, was in negotiations to direct the Spider-Verse spinoff.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Steinfeld was asked if the project is still being discussed, and she said: "Not that I know of, I am not in the know with these things."

"It's funny, because I feel like this is the time to figure it out," she added, referring to the way Hollywood has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "But I do think, obviously, everything has kind of been slightly put on hold. So there hasn't been much that I've heard lately."

It wouldn't be that surprising if Sony Pictures is concentrating on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 for the time being, but an animated project like this one takes a long time to develop.

Are you still hoping it will happen?