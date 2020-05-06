SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Hailee Steinfeld Comments On Planned Female-Led Spinoff

Hailee Steinfeld is reportedly still Marvel Studios' top choice to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye, but she's no stranger to the world of superheroes after voicing Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Two weeks before Sony's animated adventure arrived in theaters, it was reported that a female-led spinoff was in the works, but we've not heard much about it since.
At the time, we heard it would likely revolve around a female team made up of characters like Spider-Woman, Silk, and Spider-Girl, while Lauren Montgomery, who has helmed a number of direct-to-DVD DC animated movies, was in negotiations to direct the Spider-Verse spinoff.
During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Steinfeld was asked if the project is still being discussed, and she said: "Not that I know of, I am not in the know with these things."
"It's funny, because I feel like this is the time to figure it out," she added, referring to the way Hollywood has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "But I do think, obviously, everything has kind of been slightly put on hold. So there hasn't been much that I've heard lately."
It wouldn't be that surprising if Sony Pictures is concentrating on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 for the time being, but an animated project like this one takes a long time to develop.
Are you still hoping it will happen?