SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Jake Johnson Hopes To Return As Peter B. Parker In The Sequel

Jake Johnson delivered a standout performance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Peter B. Parker, and the actor has now revealed that he hopes to reprise the role in Sony's upcoming sequel...

Work is already underway on the highly anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, though little to nothing is known about what to expect at this point. It's believed the focus will be put on the budding romance between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, while it also seems likely we'll see more of Spider-Man 2099 after that memorable post-credits scene.

A lot of fans would love to see more of Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker, though how likely that is is hard to say, especially after the way things ended for him in the first movie (where he returned to his own world in a bid to finally make things right with Mary Jane following their separation).

"I would really hope so," Johnson says in the video below after being asked about a possible return. "I really loved playing Peter B. Parker. I literally recorded that movie for, I think it was over two years. People don't realize, most of with animation you do two or three records and it's over. I lived with that character before anyone knew it was happening for so long. I loved the material."

"I got to record with Shameik (Moore) a lot who played Miles, and we got to bounce off each other. Shameik and I became buddies and we're still texting and in touch."

"I would love to see Peter, what happens to him," Johnson continued. "I would love to see, did he and MJ get back together? Did he become a dad? Is he still a superhero? Is he a dad and a superhero? But these are all as a fan now, because in terms of the inside I'm not at that table making decisions, but I would love Peter to come back."

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is currently set to be released on October 7th, 2022 after originally being scheduled for that April that same year (it was pushed back thanks to COVID-19).

