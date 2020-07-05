SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore Doesn't Expect To Play A Live-Action Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse boasts an impressive voice cast, and Shameik Moore's work as Miles Morales was particularly memorable. There are a great number of fans who would like to see him play a live-action version of the hero, but at 25, the actor is perhaps already too old.
Throw in the fact the Into the Spider-Verse sequel isn't heading to theaters until October 2022, and by the time Moore is given the chance to play a live-action Miles, he'll be approaching 30.
That's way too old for a character who's meant to be in his early teens, so Moore accepting it won't happen isn't a shocker. If and when the hero does swing out of his current animated franchise, Sony Pictures will likely cast an unknown or a lesser-known actor similar to Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.
The biggest question on the lips of Spider-Man fans at the moment is whether the spectacular young superhero could eventually replace Holland's Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Click HERE for more Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse news from CBM!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]