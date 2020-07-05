SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Star Shameik Moore Doesn't Expect To Play A Live-Action Miles Morales

Fans are anxious to see a live-action Miles Morales somewhere down the line, but the actor who voices him has now explained why he doesn't anticipated ever getting the chance to suit up on the big screen!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse boasts an impressive voice cast, and Shameik Moore's work as Miles Morales was particularly memorable. There are a great number of fans who would like to see him play a live-action version of the hero, but at 25, the actor is perhaps already too old.

Throw in the fact the Into the Spider-Verse sequel isn't heading to theaters until October 2022, and by the time Moore is given the chance to play a live-action Miles, he'll be approaching 30.

That's way too old for a character who's meant to be in his early teens, so Moore accepting it won't happen isn't a shocker. If and when the hero does swing out of his current animated franchise, Sony Pictures will likely cast an unknown or a lesser-known actor similar to Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

The biggest question on the lips of Spider-Man fans at the moment is whether the spectacular young superhero could eventually replace Holland's Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

