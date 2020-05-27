SPIDER-MAN Spinoff JACKPOT Has Been In The Works At Sony Pictures For At Least Two Years

Spider-Man spinoff Jackpot found a writer in Arrowverse producer Marc Guggenheim this week, but the latest chapter in Sony Pictures's Universe of Marvel Characters has been in the works for a long time!

For an interesting insight into how news in Hollywood breaks, look no further than this. Back in 2018, when Silver & Black became individual Silver Sable and Black Cat movies, there was mention of a Jackpot film also being in development. No one took much notice of that, until it was announced this week that Arrowverse boss Marc Guggenheim is writing the screenplay.

According to him, however, Sony Pictures may have never stopped working on the project.

"It's a little deceptive, I've been working on Jackpot for two years now," Guggenheim says of the recent news that he's attached to pen the script. With that in mind, it seems likely that it's already finished, and the reason that news broke is because it's nearing the pre-production stages.

Very little is known about the creative direction Jackpot will head in, and whether it will feature Sara Ehret, Alana Jobson, or both. Whatever the answer may be, it should wind up quite lighter in tone that the likes of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius. The same could be said for Madame Web, so it's hard to figure out what direction the SPUMC is heading in.

That stands for Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, for those of you wondering.

Click HERE for more Jackpot news from CBM!