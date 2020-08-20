KRAVEN THE HUNTER Movie At Sony Pictures Finds A Director In TRIPLE FRONTIER Helmer J.C. Chandor

It looks like Kraven the Hunter won't be the lead villain in Spider-Man 3 after all because Sony Pictures has found a director to take the helm of a solo movie starring the iconic comic book villain!

The prevailing theory for the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel is that Kraven the Hunter will be tasked with tracking down a fugitive Peter Parker. Unfortunately, this news appears to debunk that, as Deadline is reporting that Sony Pictures has turned to filmmaker J.C. Chandor to direct a solo outing featuring the iconic comic book villain.

He's best known for character-driven dramas like A Most Violent Year and Triple Frontier, and this will be his first major blockbuster. However, he's shown that he has a strong handle on action scenes, so chances are he won't struggle to bring Kraven to the big screen in an exciting way.

Kraven the Hunter has been in the works for years now, and Richard Wenk, who wrote The Equalizer movies for Sony, penned the screenplay. Previously, it's been reported that it will adapt "Kraven's Last Hunt" and include Spider-Man, but we have no idea whether that's still the case, and this report doesn't shed any light on storyline plans.

However, we can safely assume that Marvel Studios will be using a different villain in Spider-Man 3... unless the plan is to introduce Kraven there and then continue his story in a solo outing.

It's hard to say right now, but this is exciting news for fans of the character! Sony Pictures is certainly putting together an impressive slate of Marvel movies, including Madame Web, Jackpot, Spider-Woman, and the recently delayed Morbius, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.