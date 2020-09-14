RUMOR: SPIDER-GIRL Film In Early Development At Sony Pictures

Amid reports that Sony is keen to craft a cinematic universe around Spider-Man with the likes of Venom, Morbius and more comes a new report that asserts that a Spider-Girl film is also in development.

Is Sony looking to carve out their own corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? With Tom Holland's Peter Parker speculated to join Tom Hardy's Venom and Jared Leto's Morbius the Living Vampire in a series of interconnected films, it certainly looks that way. Heck, they may beat WB's The Flash to the concept of a multiverse as it's also rumored that Morbius the Living Vampire might be connected to Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man.

With those above rumors floating about and the recently announced Spider-Woman and Kraven the Hunter films, a new report from Fandomwire has a little more plausibility. The site is reporting that a Spider-Girl film is in development at Sony that's set to focus on Anya Corazon aka Araña (the Spanish word for spider). At first blush, it's hard to believe that Sony would skip over the likes of May Parker, the daughter of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, but the character origins and powers are rife with cinematic potential.

Anya Corazon is a half Mexican, half Peurto Rican superheroine whose Spider-based powers are derived from mystical means. She has the usual increased strength and spider-like agility with the bonus of a special spider-like exoskeleton that she can sprout at will. The character has appeared in several popular Marvel storylines including Heart of the Spider, Night of the Hunter, Civil War, Grim Hunt, Young Allies, Spider-Island, Secret Wars and more.

What do you think about a potential film starring Anya Corazon and the decision to use her instead of the more well-known May Parker? Share your thoughts in the usual space below. For discussion points, we've listed all the known live-action Spider-Man-affiliated films in development at Sony.