SILK Live-Action Series From Marvel And Sony Officially In The Works; May Land At Amazon

Sony Pictures' plans to develop a "suite" of Marvel characters for the small screen have taken a step closer to reality, as Amazon is in talks to distribute a package of shows starting with Silk ...

It was previously reported that Silk was one of the Marvel Comics Spider-Man related characters Sony Pictures had plans for on the small screen, and now that project has taken a step closer to development.

According to Variety, the studio is in talks with Amazon (they are not officially attached) to be the SVOD distributor of a number of high-profile shows, the first of which is to be based around Cindy Moon, aka Silk. Lauren Moon (Atypical, Good Trouble) is in talks to write, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller on board as executive producers under their Lord Miller production banner along with former Sony Pictures Entertainment head Amy Pascal.

Cindy Moon was a classmate of Peter Parker’s, first introduced in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #1 back in 2014. After being bitten by a radioactive spider, she gained similar arachnid-based abilities and took the superhero mantle of Silk. Tiffany Espensen actually appeared as the character in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but there's no mention of her possibly reprising the role.

This "suite" of shows would obviously focus other Marvel characters, but we're still not sure who they'll be. We have heard that Sony has live-action plans for the likes of Spider-Gwen, Madame Web, Spider-Woman, and many others.

