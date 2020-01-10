RUMOR MILL: Sony Pictures Reportedly Wants More Marvel Cinematic Universe Crossovers In Future

If a new rumour is to be believed, Sony Pictures is reportedly keen for the "SPUMC" to have more crossovers with the MCU in future, with one idea revolving around Captain America and the Sinister Six...

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

When Sony Pictures and Disney came to terms on a new deal to keep Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some big changes were made to how the wall-crawler will be handled on screen moving forward. For starters, Sony will begin to use Tom Holland in their movies, while the trailer for Morbius was full of references to what's been happening in the MCU.

While that world and the "SPUMC" (Sony Pictures' Universe of Marvel Characters) will remain separate, it seems Sony is keen to continue doing business with Marvel Studios based on a new rumour shared by The Direct.

The site claims that Sony is keen on more crossovers with the MCU in order to boost their upcoming releases, with one example being Venom and other Symbiotes appearing in Marvel Studios movies (whether that just refers to Venom being in Spider-Man 3 or wider crossovers is unclear).

Interestingly, it's noted that Sony was hoping to use Captain America to help set the stage for a Sinister Six project of some sort, though that would now have to feature Sam Wilson instead of Steve Rogers. Whether Kevin Feige would be on board with this is another matter altogether, however.

It could ultimately boil down to how important Spidey is to Marvel Studios' future plans, and whether it's worth potentially damaging MCU characters in subpar Sony Marvel movies.

We'll see.