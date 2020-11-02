Sony Rumored To Be Developing A SPIDER-WOMAN Movie For Their Spider-Man Universe Of Marvel Characters

Earlier today, Sony Pictures announced plans to release another untitled Marvel movie in 2021. Now, though, a new rumour claims that a Spider-Woman
solo movie is in the works at the studio.
Female characters do appear to be a priority for Sony as it's previously been reported that Madame Web, Black Cat, Silver Sable, and Jackpot are all heroes who they want to bring to the big screen at some point. Spider-Woman, however, would definitely fill the void when it comes to a female superhero and she's definitely someone with a lot of storytelling potential.
Interestingly, it's believed that Jessica Drew is shared between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures in the sense that the former could use her as a secret agent whereas the latter can make use of her moniker and abilities as Spider-Woman. This is similar to Quicksilver; both Marvel Studios and Fox used him but Kevin Feige and company couldn't address his mutant status.
We'll have to wait and see whether this pans out as it is just a rumour for now and there are already a long list of SUMC (Spider-Man Universe of Marvel Characters) projects in development so there's no way of telling how much of a priority this one is.
Would you be on board with a Spider-Woman movie?
Is Spider-Woman going to be in the Into the Spider-Verse sequel?
Hit the "Next" button to see which characters could show up in that!
DISCLAIMER
: ComicBookMovie.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]