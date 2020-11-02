Sony Rumored To Be Developing A SPIDER-WOMAN Movie For Their Spider-Man Universe Of Marvel Characters

Interestingly, it's believed that Jessica Drew is shared between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures in the sense that the former could use her as a secret agent whereas the latter can make use of her moniker and abilities as Spider-Woman. This is similar to Quicksilver; both Marvel Studios and Fox used him but Kevin Feige and company couldn't address his mutant status.



We'll have to wait and see whether this pans out as it is just a rumour for now and there are already a long list of SUMC (Spider-Man Universe of Marvel Characters) projects in development so there's no way of telling how much of a priority this one is.



Would you be on board with a Spider-Woman movie?



Is Spider-Woman going to be in the Into the Spider-Verse sequel?

