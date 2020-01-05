Sony's SPIDER-MAN Universe Now Has An Official Name From The Studio (And It's Not The Spider-Verse)

We've been calling Sony's version of the Marvel Universe everything from the Spider-Verse to the SUMC, but this shared world now has an official name courtesy of Sony Pictures. Read on for details...

With titles like Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage helping create a shared world adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's been a lot of discussion about what it should be called. Many fans like calling it the "Spider-Verse" (especially as it ties into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), but a semi-official title has thus far been the "SUMC."

That stands for Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters, but IGN recently reached out to the studio and received some clarification: it's actually called Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

So, that's the SPUMC (or possibly the SPUOMC?). It's not quite as catchy as the Marvel Cinematic Universe/MCU, but at least this shared world has an official title. DC's movies still don't, with "DC Films" the only semi-official title for a realm fans still refer to as the DC Extended Universe.

Spider-Man's adventures still take place in the MCU, of course, and the SPUMC is likely to expand over the next few years with more spinoffs, including Kraven the Hunter, and possibly Silver & Black.

Both Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage have been pushed to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's going to be a while before we get to see how this world continues to expand. However, if you start seeing the word "SPUMC" popping up here on CBM, you now know why!