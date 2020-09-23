SPIDER-MAN: Every Movie Ranked According To Their Rotten Tomatoes Score

The web-slinger has had a storied history on the big screen, but how do each of the web-slinger's movies stack up to each other based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores? The answer to that might surprise you!

Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes is now more important than ever when it comes to whether moviegoers decide to check out the latest releases in theaters (well, when they were still being released in them), and it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as star ratings. Recently, we took a look at how the Batman movies all compare on the review aggregator, and you guys enjoyed that so much, we've now decided to do the same for another iconic comic book movie franchise: Spider-Man. The 2002 movie was a game-changer for this genre, and what's followed has been a compelling, amazing, and sometimes even disappointing journey for the web-slinger. We haven't included Spidey's cameo appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but you will find his other movies, their scores, and what we think of them. To take a look through this feature, all you guys need to do is click the "Next" button below!

10. Venom Score: 29% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: Venom's first standalone movie turns out to be like the comics character in all the wrong ways - chaotic, noisy, and in desperate need of a stronger attachment to Spider-Man. Spider-Man didn't appear in Venom, but it's still very much a "Spider-Man" movie. After all, Eddie Brock is one of the wall-crawler's greatest villains; it's just a shame that Sony Pictures and director Ruben Fleischer failed to do the character justice! Tom Hardy's zany performance was a sight to behold and the Symbiote looked great, but this felt like it should have been released in 2005.



9. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Score: 51% Rotten or Fresh ? Rotten Critics Consensus: While the cast is outstanding and the special effects are top-notch, the latest installment of the Spidey saga suffers from an unfocused narrative and an overabundance of characters. What a mess. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 tried to cram way too much in, with Electro and a terrible new take on the Green Goblin serving as the lead villains, and the death of Gwen Stacy crammed in...just 'cause? The costume looked great, but Marc Webb's sequel completely lost the plot (literally) and the groundwork it laid for what was supposed to come next did not look at all good.



8. Spider-Man 3 Score: 63% Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh Critics Consensus: Though there are more characters and plotlines, and the action sequences still dazzle, Spider-Man 3 nonetheless isn't quite as refined as the first two. A disappointing end to Sam Raimi's trilogy, Spider-Man 3 screwed up both Venom and Sandman. Making the latter the murderer of Uncle Ben was a baffling, weird move, and cramming Venom in at the last-minute was real Avi Arad move. It's still hard to believe things could get this bad after Spider-Man 2, but perhaps the only place was down after such a spectacular second instalment?



7. The Amazing Spider-Man Score: 73% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: A well-chosen cast and sure-handed direction allow The Amazing Spider-Man to thrill, despite revisiting many of the same plot points from 2002's Spider-Man. Marc Webb's reboot featured an unlikeable Peter Parker, and a Spider-Man who finally delivered the wisecracks comic book fans had grown used to. The Lizard looked pretty lousy, but the action was great, and it's a shame Sony Pictures chose not to commit to those clever POV scenes. There was a lot here that didn't work, but it definitely feels like a movie that worked back in 2012.



TIE: Spider-Man Score: 90% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Not only does Spider-Man provide a good dose of web-swinging fun, it also has a heart, thanks to the combined charms of director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire. The first live-action movie starring the iconic Marvel Comics character was a little rough around the edges (especially if you watch it today), but hard to fault at the time. Sure, it was a shame that the Green Goblin looked like a Power Ranger, but Willem Dafoe was perfect as Norman Osborn, and Tobey Maguire's earnest performance as a Steve Ditko-style Peter Parker was a real win for this movie.



TIE: Spider-Man: Far From Home Score: 90% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: A breezily unpredictable blend of teen romance and superhero action, Spider-Man: Far from Home stylishly sets the stage for the next era of the MCU. Spider-Man: Far From Home delivered a memorable take on Mysterio, made MJ a character we could all fall in love with, and reinvented some classic villains in unique ways (even if it wasn't what some fans wanted to see). Throw in a last-minute twist and the best mid-credits scene Marvel Studios has ever delivered, and this sequel is why there was such backlash to the Disney/Sony split.



4. Captain America: Civil War Score: 91% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Captain America: Civil War begins the next wave of Marvel movies with an action-packed superhero blockbuster boasting a decidedly non-cartoonish plot and the courage to explore thought-provoking themes. This isn't primarily a Spider-Man movie, but it was extremely important for the web-slinger and helped bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. It goes without saying that Captain America: Civil War was great, but focusing primarily on Peter Parker himself, we definitely received an effective reinvention courtesy of the Russo Brothers and that was desperately needed.



3. Spider-Man: Homecoming Score: 92% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Spider-Man: Homecoming does whatever a second reboot can, delivering a colorful, fun adventure that fits snugly in the sprawling MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building. Yes, Spider-Man: Homecoming was kind of an Iron Man movie, but you can't blame Sony Pictures for wanting Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark to play a role after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 so badly underperformed. Taking that aside, and Tom Holland really proved himself here, before building on that with Spider-Man: Far From Home. Director Jon Watts proved himself the new Sam Raimi too!



2. Spider-Man 2 Score: 93% Rotten or Fresh ? Certified Fresh Critics Consensus: Boasting an entertaining villain and deeper emotional focus, this is a nimble sequel that improves upon the original. A legit classic, Spider-Man 2 was Sam Raimi firing on all cylinders, whether it was the Evil Dead-inspired scene with Doctor Octopus' arms, Harry Osborn unmasking the wall-crawler, or amazing action sequences aplenty (has anything really rivalled that epic, exciting battle atop the train?). This arguably deserves to be at the top of this list...well, from a live-action perspective, anyway!

