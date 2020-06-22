SPIDER-MAN Fan-Art Reveals What Captain America Actor Chris Evans Could Look Like As The Wall-Crawler

Chris Evans recently took part in an interview which saw him reveal that Spider-Man was his childhood hero, and new fan-art reveals what the Captain America actor could look in the wall-crawler's suit!

Chris Evans recently revealed that had he been able to choose, he would've played Spider-Man. The web-slinger was his childhood hero, though he did admit that, "I would have hated to wear Spider-Man’s mask. I’m very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set."

He later said that "I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway," but fan artist Bosslogic has now shared a piece revealing how Evans could look suited up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man.

It works surprisingly well, and seeing as Evans previously played the Human Torch before suiting up as Captain America, it's not that hard to picture him as another Marvel superhero! For now, the role remains Tom Holland's, and unless the actor joins the DC Extended Universe, his time as a comic book character on screen is likely at an end.

Steve Rogers becoming Spider-Man would make for a fun episode of Disney+'s What If?, though!

Click HERE for more Spider-Man news from CBM!

