SPIDER-MAN Villain Kraven The Hunter Could Be Coming To The MCU Sooner Than Expected

It looks like Kraven the Hunter might be making his way to the SMCU/MCU sooner than expected.We got word on a potential solo movie for the classicvillain some time ago, but we haven't had any updates since. Now, The Illuminerdi has shared details from a Sony casting grid which obviously suggests that the studio is already searching for an actor for the role.This take on Kraven is described as being Russian in origin, with "superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility and reflexes." ThisIt sounds like a fairly comic-accurate take on the character, and it's interesting that Spidey is directly referenced here. The site believes this casting call is for Kraven's solo outing, but could it actually be for the nextmovie? It's been theorized that the relentless villain could show up in New York to take down the Webhead after finding out that he killed Mysterio, which would make sense.It's all speculation at this point, but it does seem fairly certain that Kraven is currently being cast for something. Right now, an actor in the 35-50 age range is being sought to play a "Bourne-like bounty hunter."Who do you guys think would be a good fit to play Kraven the Hunter ( Joe Manganiello has already expressed interest )? Sound off in the comments, and check out some alternate designs forvillain Mysterio below.The biggest challenge was getting Mysterio's trademark fishbowl helmet right without making it look overly goofy, and Meinerding reveals that they attempted more "head friendly" designs before returning to something that would more closely honor Steve Ditko's original vision for the character.This sleeker, slightly more effeminate armor was an early concept.