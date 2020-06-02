SPIDER-MAN Villain Kraven The Hunter Could Be Coming To The MCU Sooner Than Expected

It looks like Sony still intends to bring Kraven the Hunter to the big screen for an upcoming project, as a casting call is currently doing the rounds which features a description of the Spidey villain...





The biggest challenge was getting Mysterio's trademark fishbowl helmet right without making it look overly goofy, and Meinerding reveals that they attempted more "head friendly" designs before returning to something that would more closely honor Steve Ditko's original vision for the character.



This sleeker, slightly more effeminate armor was an early concept. It looks like Kraven the Hunter might be making his way to the SMCU/MCU sooner than expected.We got word on a potential solo movie for the classicvillain some time ago, but we haven't had any updates since. Now, The Illuminerdi has shared details from a Sony casting grid which obviously suggests that the studio is already searching for an actor for the role.This take on Kraven is described as being Russian in origin, with "superhuman strength, speed, stamina, agility and reflexes." ThisIt sounds like a fairly comic-accurate take on the character, and it's interesting that Spidey is directly referenced here. The site believes this casting call is for Kraven's solo outing, but could it actually be for the nextmovie? It's been theorized that the relentless villain could show up in New York to take down the Webhead after finding out that he killed Mysterio, which would make sense.It's all speculation at this point, but it does seem fairly certain that Kraven is currently being cast for something. Right now, an actor in the 35-50 age range is being sought to play a "Bourne-like bounty hunter."Who do you guys think would be a good fit to play Kraven the Hunter ( Joe Manganiello has already expressed interest )? Sound off in the comments, and check out some alternate designs forvillain Mysterio below.The biggest challenge was getting Mysterio's trademark fishbowl helmet right without making it look overly goofy, and Meinerding reveals that they attempted more "head friendly" designs before returning to something that would more closely honor Steve Ditko's original vision for the character.This sleeker, slightly more effeminate armor was an early concept.







This is pretty close to the costume we ended up seeing on screen, although the helmet is a lot wider at the neck.



"It usually starts from such a unique place, and its one of the reasons why the MCU characters tend to end up looking more unique," said Meinerding of the decision to stick closer to Beck's original look. "With Ditko's stuff, the weirdness of the characters really came through, whether it was in Spider-Man or Mysterio or in Doctor Strange." This is pretty close to the costume we ended up seeing on screen, although the helmet is a lot wider at the neck.said Meinerding of the decision to stick closer to Beck's original look.





Looks like they were thinking about having Mysterio's suit glow at one point, which would have been... interesting! Looks like they were thinking about having Mysterio's suit glow at one point, which would have been... interesting!







Although they are still toying with making the helmet design more head-friendly here, this overall costume is arguably more comic-accurate than the one they went with. Meinerding reveals that they ultimately decided on a more metallic look to make the outfit seem more realistic.



"One of the things we do to make something automatically feel more real in some ways is just make it metallic," he explained. "The second you use a metallic paint on his suit, it just feels more real. It gives life; when he's moving around, there's reflections playing off of it, and it doesn't feel dead or flat." Although they are still toying with making the helmet design more head-friendly here, this overall costume is arguably more comic-accurate than the one they went with. Meinerding reveals that they ultimately decided on a more metallic look to make the outfit seem more realistic.he explained.







The final two pieces of artwork are more drastic departures from the character's original look, both in design and color.



As you can see, the helmet is sculpted much closer to the head, and makes Mysterio look more like G.I. Joe's Cobra Commander than the classic Spidey villain he's based on. The final two pieces of artwork are more drastic departures from the character's original look, both in design and color.As you can see, the helmet is sculpted much closer to the head, and makes Mysterio look more like's Cobra Commander than the classic Spidey villain he's based on.