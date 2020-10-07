SPIDER-MAN 3's Unused Black Suit And Venom Practical Costumes Are Much More Comic Accurate

Some resurfaced behind the scenes images from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 revealed practical black suits for both Peter Parker and Eddie Brock which were way more comic accurate than what ended up on screen.

Spider-Man 3 was released to mostly negative reviews back in 2007 and ended Sam Raimi's otherwise amazing trilogy with more of a whimper than a bang. Plans for Spider-Man 4 fell through shortly after, of course, and the web-slinger has since been rebooted not once, but twice. As for Venom, he has his own film franchise starring Tom Hardy.

Over the past day, some Tweets from 2018 showing behind the scenes images from Spider-Man 3's pre-production have resurfaced and gone viral and, as you can see, both Peter Parker's black suit and Venom himself were once going to be far more comic accurate than what ended up on screen.

Venom looks like he's been torn straight from the pages of his comic book adventures, while Spidey's black suit is a perfect replica. Ultimately, Raimi went with a black version of the red and blue costume, a look which mostly received a positive response from fans due to it actually looking pretty great in motion. As for Venom, his appearance in the 2018 movie was quite a bit more memorable.

Check out the photos and video from Spider-Man 3 below:

