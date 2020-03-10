EDITORIAL: Jamie Foxx's Electro Is Back; So Where Are They Going With This?

It's safe to say no one on this planet could've predicted Electro coming back for the next Spider-Man film. Let alone Jamie Foxx returning to the role himself. So where exactly are they going with this?

When Amazing Spider-Man 2 first came out in 2014, many critics and fans were disappointed and just flat-out unimpressed. Personally, I thoroughly enjoyed it even with its flaws. That being said, one of the biggest criticisms with Amazing Spider-Man 2 was the main villain in Electro. There wasn't so much a problem with Jamie Foxx as an actor, but more so the direction and writing of the character he played.

So fast forward to 2017, we have a brand new Spidey franchise in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The past is the past, right? Well no... Not exactly. JK Simmons (thankfully) returned to the J. Jonah Jameson role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and now we're having Foxx as Electro come back in the third Spider-Man film. Now before you start thinking "live action Spider-Verse" like I goofily did, that's probably not going to be the case.

Jamie Foxx is a great actor, there's no doubt about it. So letting him come back to play a character he has before, but in a different take seems like the most logical way the MCU would go. Not to mention Foxx made an Instagram post about this, mentioning his skin won't be blue in this one. So unless Marvel pulls a fast one on us (which isn't entirely out of question), it seems more likely Kevin Feige or whoever decided this just really loved Foxx's take on the energized super-villain.

In the comics, Electro was an ordinary repair lineman who got struck by lightning on the job. So maybe this third Spidey film will do his original origin more faithfully. Or they could do a completely new approach. As long as he's not an ex-Stark employee who felt disrespected, this will be very interesting to see how this comes to fruition. It will also be nice to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man go against a villain with actual powers, instead of just a guy in a mechanical suit or a group of henchman.

Electro is incredibly powerful and nearly unstoppable at full potential. So Spidey will have his hands full handling him... Again.

December 2021 can't come soon enough.