RUMOR MILL: Marvel Studios Reportedly Looking For A Joel Kinnaman-Type For SPIDER-MAN 3

Marvel will need to begin casting for Spider-Man 3 soon if they want to remain on schedule for a fall shoot, and a new rumor suggests that the studio is searching for a "Joel Kinnaman-type" for a key role.

As far as we know, Jon Watts' untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home follow-up is still scheduled to begin production this fall ahead of its planned November 2021 release, and it sounds like the search is now on to add some new cast members.

According to a new report from Murphy's Multiverse, Marvel Studios is looking for a "Joel Kinnaman-type" for an unspecified role in Spider-Man 3. We don't have any details on which character they're casting for, but there's already a lot of speculation that it might be Kraven.

Kinnaman, who is expected to return as Rick Flagg for The Suicide Squad, may not seem like a natural fit for the classic Spidey villain, but this may simply mean that Marvel is searching for a physically imposing actor who can bring the requisite intensity to the role. We actually haven't heard anything solid about Kraven being introduced as the main antagonist for the movie, with many fans jumping to conclusions based on the events of Far From Home.

Murphy fully admits that he hasn't be able to second source this so it's best to take it with the usual pinch of salt, but hopefully we'll get some official casting news for Spider-Man 3 soon.

What do you guys make of this one? Do you think Kinnaman would be a good fit for Kraven?