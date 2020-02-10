RUMOR MILL: WANDAVISION Could Explain Jamie Foxx's Return As Electro In SPIDER-MAN 3

Fans have been going made for the past 24 hours attempting to figure out what the deal is with Jamie Foxx returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3 , and a new rumor may tie that to the events of WandaVision !

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

This is definitely a rumor you should take with a pinch of salt, but according to MCU Cosmic (via The Direct), Jamie Foxx returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3 could be a direct result of WandaVision.

The Oscar-winner first played the villain in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in a world completely unrelated to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans have since theorized that the Multiverse could be involved, though many are convinced Foxx will just play a new version of the same character.

The site claims, "there’s some multiverse madness involved to have that version of Electro cross over from one cinematic universe to another. Wanda really messed things up with her little 'vision.'"

It's unclear why this information was shared only after THR broke the news that Foxx is returning to the world of Spider-Man, but as noted, this isn't the most reliable source and is likely an educated guess.

The prospect that the Scarlet Witch has somehow torn apart the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her powers is an interesting one, however, and Tom Holland's Spidey battling foes from other worlds is an unexpected, albeit cool direction to take the franchise in. Now, we just have to hope the likes of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin follow.

Click HERE for more Spider-Man 3 news from CBM!