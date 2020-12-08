SPIDER-MAN 3 Fan Art Shows What SUICIDE SQUAD Star Joel Kinnaman Could Look Like As Kraven The Hunter

After rumors that Marvel and Sony are on the hunt for a "Joel Kinnaman-type" to play Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 3 , some fan art reveals what The Suicide Squad star could look like as the villain!

Beyond a handful of shooting locations, little is known about Marvel and Sony's untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel. Just yesterday, Spider-Man: Homesick was revealed as one possible title, and the day before we learned that the hunt may be on for a "Joel Kinnaman-type" to play a key role. Of course, speculation immediately pointed to Kraven the Hunter.

With Peter Parker sure to be on the run after being framed for Mysterio's murder, Kraven hunting him down does add up, and with a release date of December 17, 2021, casting is sure to begin soon.

For the time being, artist Jackson Caspersz has shared his version of The Suicide Squad star as a live-action Kraven. He looks like a good fit for the role based on this artwork, and the actor is no stranger to comic book adaptations after being part of the DC Extended Universe.

Jason Momoa and Joe Manganiello are two names that have also been suggested by fans, with the latter once describing Kraven the Hunter as a "dream role" for him.

