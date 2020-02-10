SPIDER-MAN 3: Jamie Foxx Confirms Electro Return & Reveals That He "Won't Be Blue In This One"

While fans still try to wrap their heads around Jamie Foxx's unexpected return as Electro, the actor has now confirmed his casting in Marvel's Spider-Man 3 and shared one very interesting detail...

The interwebs were sent ablaze yesterday when it was reported that Jamie Foxx was set to return as Electro in Marvel Studios' still-untitled Spider-Man sequel, and now, the Academy Award-winning actor has finally confirmed his involvment with an Instagram post that strongly hints at the Marvel multivers.

He says, "Tell Spidey let’s run it back!... super excited to part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment... can t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!! #swipeleft" and if you do actually swipe right, you'll see a number of photos and fan art that depict him squaring off with Tom Holland's titular webslinger, including one very interesting piece he chose to share where THREE Spideys are facing an electrical field with his face superimposed.

While it's likely just a fun piece that Foxx may have found amusing, he has now undoubtedly added a considerable amount of fuel to the ever-growing fire for fans believing that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures may secretly be planning a massive Spider-Verse event film that would also return both Tobey Maguire from the Raimi trilogy and Andrew Garfield from the Amazing duoology.

Foxx also stresses that he won't be blue in the upcoming threequel, which seemingly suggests that this will indeed be a different version of the classic Spidey villain and not the same character he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, as for whether he'll put on Electro's classic green suit with the matching headgear, that remains to be seen.