SPIDER-MAN 3: Kevin Feige's Notes On THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 2 Reveal That He Loved Jamie Foxx's Electro

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave Sony Pictures some notes on The Amazing Spider-Man 2 , and it turns out that he was a big fan of Jamie Foxx's Electro. Find out more details after the jump...

The "Sony Hack" revealed a lot of very interesting details about plans for Spider-Man, including the fact Marvel Studios had talked to Sony Pictures about bring the web-slinger into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That obviously ended up panning out, but among the reveals were some notes Kevin Feige gave the studio after watching an early cut of 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Those make for interesting reading, but something that could explain why Jamie Foxx is returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3 is the reveal that Feige was on board with his version of the villain.

"Really love Electro," he tells the studio. "[Feels] like you may not need the scene in his apartment, which makes him [seem] completely crazy and hard to relate too." Feige later adds, "Like the idea that eel goes in his mouth and instead of burrowing, you see it glow within him."

However, those of you hoping that Andrew Garfield will return for some sort of "Spider-Verse" adaptation may be disappointed as Feige said this about his work here: "Andrew’s performance is all over the place...a lot of crying and then a lot of mania. Hard to track him emotionally sometimes. It undermines his reaction to Gwen’s death b/c he gets upset and emotional a lot."

Finally, proving that Feige was always on board with Aunt May learning that her nephew Peter is Spider-Man, he noted, "Like the idea that May finds out he’s Spider-Man – finds his costume instead of just the [Rosemary Harris] wink-wink all the time."

As we said, the notes are really interesting, and time will now tell how much of what was in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 makes it into Spider-Man 3 (please Kevin, no more freaking eels...).