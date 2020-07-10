SPIDER-MAN 3: Ned Leeds Actor Jacob Batalon Shares Excitement To Work With Jamie Foxx As Electro

The signs are pointing to Spider-Man 3 starting production in New York in a matter of weeks, and star Jacon Batalon has shared his excitement to work with Jamie Foxx (who will reprise the role of Electro).

Earlier today, we brought you an update on Spider-Man 3's planned production schedule, and it was recently revealed that Jamie Foxx will be playing Electro after previously bringing the character to life on the big screen in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

As of right now, no one is entirely sure whether he's returning as the same Max Dillon or portraying a different version of that character. Unfortunately, that's not something Ned Leeds actor Jacob Batalon could address during a recent interview with ComicBook.com, but he did express his excitement to star in the same movie as Foxx.

"I'm a huge fan of Jamie Foxx," he started. "Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend."

"I truly can't believe...it's really because of Spider-Man that I get to meet all my heroes. Just having Jamie Foxx, he's so prolific, he's this very diverse, he can just do everything," Batalon continued. "It's so awesome to really just know that he's in our project. That's so awesome."

Ned has very nearly fallen foul of the wall-crawler's enemies in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home, so chances are Batalon will share the screen with Foxx at some point in the third movie.

As far as plot details go, very little is known about Spider-Man 3 right now (including the title). However, the prevailing theory following that Electro news is that it will follow Tom Holland's Peter Parker into the Multiverse, possibly bringing back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of the hero.